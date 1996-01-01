Which of the following lists correctly names the three general categories into which elements on the periodic table are divided?
A
Alkali metals, transition metals, and noble gases
B
S-block, p-block, and d-block elements
C
Solids, liquids, and gases
D
Metals, nonmetals, and metalloids
1
Understand that the periodic table organizes elements based on their properties and electron configurations.
Recognize that elements are commonly categorized into three general types based on their chemical and physical properties: metals, nonmetals, and metalloids.
Note that other groupings, such as alkali metals, transition metals, and noble gases, or s-block, p-block, and d-block elements, refer to more specific classifications or blocks within the periodic table, not the broad general categories.
Also, the classification into solids, liquids, and gases refers to physical states of matter, which is different from the chemical classification of elements.
Therefore, the correct general categories that broadly classify elements on the periodic table are metals, nonmetals, and metalloids.
