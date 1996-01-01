Which element has the most similar chemical properties to oxygen (O)?
A
Sulfur (S)
B
Nitrogen (N)
C
Fluorine (F)
D
Carbon (C)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements with similar chemical properties are typically found in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Identify the group number of oxygen (O) in the periodic table. Oxygen is in Group 16, also known as the chalcogens.
Look at the other elements provided in the options and determine their group numbers: Nitrogen (N) is in Group 15, Fluorine (F) is in Group 17, Carbon (C) is in Group 14, and Sulfur (S) is in Group 16.
Since Sulfur (S) is in the same group as Oxygen (O), it has the same number of valence electrons and therefore exhibits the most similar chemical properties.
Conclude that the element with the most similar chemical properties to oxygen is Sulfur (S) because they share the same group and similar valence electron configuration.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules