Which type of elements are found in Groups 1 and 2 of the periodic table?
A
Lanthanides and actinides
B
Halogens and metalloids
C
Alkali metals and alkaline earth metals
D
Transition metals and noble gases
1
Identify the groups mentioned: Group 1 and Group 2 of the periodic table.
Recall that Group 1 elements are known as alkali metals, which include elements like lithium (Li), sodium (Na), and potassium (K).
Recall that Group 2 elements are known as alkaline earth metals, which include elements like beryllium (Be), magnesium (Mg), and calcium (Ca).
Understand that lanthanides and actinides are found in the f-block, not in Groups 1 or 2.
Recognize that halogens are in Group 17 and metalloids are found along the stair-step line, while transition metals are in the d-block and noble gases in Group 18, so these do not correspond to Groups 1 and 2.
