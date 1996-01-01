Which group on the periodic table has the greatest number of valence electrons?
A
Group 2 (Alkaline earth metals)
B
Group 18 (Noble gases)
C
Group 1 (Alkali metals)
D
Group 17 (Halogens)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom and determine the chemical properties of the element.
Recall that the number of valence electrons corresponds to the group number for the main-group elements (Groups 1, 2, and 13-18) in the periodic table.
Identify the valence electrons for each group mentioned: Group 1 has 1 valence electron, Group 2 has 2 valence electrons, Group 17 has 7 valence electrons, and Group 18 has 8 valence electrons (except helium, which has 2).
Recognize that the noble gases in Group 18 have a full outer shell, which means they have the maximum number of valence electrons possible for their period.
Conclude that Group 18 (Noble gases) has the greatest number of valence electrons among the groups listed.
