Which of the following atoms is most likely to form a cation with a charge of +1?
A
Na
B
O
C
Mg
D
Cl
Step 1:
1
Step 1: Understand what it means for an atom to form a cation with a charge of +1. A cation is a positively charged ion formed when an atom loses one or more electrons. A +1 charge means the atom loses exactly one electron.
Step 2: Identify the group and typical ion charges of each element: Sodium (Na) is in Group 1 (alkali metals), Oxygen (O) is in Group 16, Magnesium (Mg) is in Group 2 (alkaline earth metals), and Chlorine (Cl) is in Group 17 (halogens).
Step 3: Recall that Group 1 elements typically lose one electron to achieve a stable noble gas electron configuration, forming +1 cations. Group 2 elements usually lose two electrons to form +2 cations. Group 16 and 17 elements tend to gain electrons to form anions, not cations.
Step 4: Based on this, Sodium (Na) is most likely to lose one electron and form a +1 cation (Na⁺), while Magnesium (Mg) tends to form +2 cations (Mg²⁺), Oxygen tends to gain electrons to form O²⁻, and Chlorine tends to gain one electron to form Cl⁻.
Step 5: Therefore, the atom most likely to form a cation with a +1 charge is Sodium (Na).
