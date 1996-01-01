Compare the charges: $Al^{3+}$ has a charge of +3, $Mg^{2+}$ has +2, and $K^{+}$ and $Na^{+}$ have +1. Then compare their sizes: $Mg^{2+}$ is smaller than $Na^{+}$ and $K^{+}$ because it is higher in the periodic table and has a higher charge pulling electrons closer.