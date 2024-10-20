Multiple Choice

The common fertilizer NH4NO3(s) can explosively decompose according to the following reaction: 2 NH4NO3(s) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) + 4 H2O(g). ΔH = -236.15 kJ/mol. What is the heat released when 80.06 g of NH4NO3(s) explodes? Molar mass of NH4NO3(s) = 80.06 g/mol.