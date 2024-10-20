Use the stoichiometry of the balanced chemical equation to find the moles of ammonia (NH3) needed. According to the equation, 6 moles of H2O are produced from 4 moles of NH3. Set up a proportion to find the moles of NH3: \( \frac{4 \text{ moles NH3}}{6 \text{ moles H2O}} = \frac{x \text{ moles NH3}}{\text{moles of H2O calculated}} \). Solve for \( x \).