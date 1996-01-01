In the electron cloud model of the atom, which statement best describes the location of electrons?
A
Electrons are located in regions of space where there is a high probability of finding them.
B
Electrons are always found at the same distance from the nucleus.
C
Electrons are stationary and do not move around the nucleus.
D
Electrons are found in specific orbits at fixed distances from the nucleus.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the electron cloud model is a modern description of electron behavior in atoms, based on quantum mechanics rather than fixed paths.
Recall that in this model, electrons are not described as particles moving in fixed orbits, but rather as existing in regions of space called orbitals where their position is described by a probability distribution.
Recognize that these orbitals represent areas where there is a high probability of finding an electron at any given time, rather than exact locations or fixed distances from the nucleus.
Contrast this with earlier models, such as the Bohr model, which incorrectly suggested electrons move in fixed orbits at specific distances from the nucleus.
Conclude that the best description of electron location in the electron cloud model is that electrons are found in regions of space with a high probability of presence, not fixed paths or stationary points.
