A sample of gaseous sulfur has a mass of 2.5 g and is held at 130 kPa and 10.0 °C. What is the density of the gas under these conditions?
A
0.052 g/L
B
0.66 g/L
C
0.018 g/L
D
1.2 g/L
1
Identify the known variables: mass (m) = 2.5 g, pressure (P) = 130 kPa, temperature (T) = 10.0 °C. Convert temperature to Kelvin using the formula $T(K) = T(°C) + 273.15$.
Recall the ideal gas law equation: $P V = n R T$, where $P$ is pressure, $V$ is volume, $n$ is number of moles, $R$ is the ideal gas constant, and $T$ is temperature in Kelvin.
Express the number of moles $n$ in terms of mass and molar mass: $n = \frac{m}{M}$, where $M$ is the molar mass of sulfur. Determine the molar mass of sulfur (S) from the periodic table.
Substitute $n = \frac{m}{M}$ into the ideal gas law and solve for volume $V$: $V = \frac{n R T}{P} = \frac{m R T}{M P}$.
Calculate the density $\rho$ using the formula $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$. Substitute $V$ from the previous step to get $\rho = \frac{m}{\frac{m R T}{M P}} = \frac{M P}{R T}$. Use consistent units for $P$, $R$, and $T$ to find the density.
