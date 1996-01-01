An oak board has a mass of 2.40 kg and a volume of 3.00 × 10^3 cm^3. What is the density of the oak board?
A
0.0800 g/cm^3
B
0.800 g/cm^3
C
1.25 g/cm^3
D
8.00 g/cm^3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula for density, which is given by $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Convert the mass from kilograms to grams because the volume is given in cubic centimeters and density is typically expressed in g/cm$^3$. Use the conversion $1\ \text{kg} = 1000\ \text{g}$, so multiply the mass by 1000.
Check the volume units to ensure they are in cubic centimeters (cm$^3$). The volume is already given as $3.00 \times 10^{3}$ cm$^3$, so no conversion is needed.
Substitute the converted mass and the volume into the density formula: $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass in grams}}{\text{volume in cm}^3}$.
Perform the division to find the density in g/cm$^3$. This will give you the density of the oak board.
