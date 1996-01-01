Which of the following best describes the atomic mass unit (amu)?
A
It is the mass of an electron and equals approximately 9.11 × 10^{-28} grams.
B
It is the average mass of all naturally occurring isotopes of an element.
C
It is defined as one twelfth the mass of a carbon-12 atom and equals approximately 1.66 × 10^{-24} grams.
D
It is the mass of a single proton and equals exactly 1 gram.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the atomic mass unit (amu) is a standard unit of mass used to express atomic and molecular weights.
Recall that the amu is defined relative to the carbon-12 isotope, which serves as the reference standard.
Know that one atomic mass unit is defined as exactly one twelfth of the mass of a carbon-12 atom.
Recognize that this definition gives the amu a value of approximately $1.66 \times 10^{-24}$ grams.
Compare this with other options: the mass of an electron is much smaller (~$9.11 \times 10^{-28}$ g), the average atomic mass refers to weighted isotopic averages, and the mass of a proton is close to 1 amu but not exactly 1 gram.
Watch next
Master Atomic Mass with a bite sized video explanation from Jules