Which of the following is a chemical change caused by light from a light bulb?
A
Melting of wax in a candle
B
Evaporation of water from a surface
C
Condensation of water vapor on a cold window
D
Photosynthesis in a plant leaf
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a chemical change: Melting of wax is a physical change because the wax changes from solid to liquid without altering its chemical structure.
Evaporation of water is also a physical change since water changes from liquid to gas but remains chemically H\_2O.
Condensation of water vapor is a physical change where water vapor turns back into liquid water without changing its chemical identity.
Photosynthesis in a plant leaf is a chemical change caused by light because it involves converting carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen, creating new chemical substances through a light-driven reaction.
