Which of the following is an example of a chemical change in matter?
A
Melting of ice
B
Dissolving sugar in water
C
Boiling of water
D
Rusting of iron
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition:
Melting of ice is a physical change because it changes water from solid to liquid without altering its chemical structure (H\_2O remains H\_2O).
Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because sugar molecules disperse in water but do not chemically react or change their structure.
Boiling of water is a physical change because it changes water from liquid to gas without changing its chemical identity.
Rusting of iron is a chemical change because iron reacts with oxygen and moisture in the air to form a new substance, iron oxide, which has different properties from elemental iron.
