Which of the following is NOT a likely indicator of a chemical change?
A
Change in color
B
Formation of a precipitate
C
Production of a gas
D
Change in state from solid to liquid
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the state or appearance without changing the substance's identity.
Review the common indicators of chemical changes, which typically include change in color, formation of a precipitate, and production of a gas, as these suggest new substances are formed.
Recognize that a change in state from solid to liquid (melting) is a physical change because it only alters the physical form, not the chemical composition of the substance.
Compare each option to determine which one does not indicate a chemical change; since change in state is a physical change, it is NOT a likely indicator of a chemical change.
Conclude that the correct answer is the change in state from solid to liquid, as it does not involve the creation of new substances.
