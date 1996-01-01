Which process is primarily responsible for allowing drops of food coloring to spread out evenly in a fish tank?
A
Filtration
B
Evaporation
C
Condensation
D
Diffusion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the process described: the spreading out of food coloring drops evenly in water involves the movement of particles from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration.
Recall the definitions of the given processes: Filtration is a physical separation method, Evaporation is the change from liquid to gas, and Condensation is the change from gas to liquid.
Identify that the process responsible for the spreading of food coloring in water is the movement of molecules mixing uniformly without external forces, which is characteristic of diffusion.
Recognize that diffusion occurs because molecules are in constant random motion and tend to move toward equilibrium, resulting in an even distribution of the coloring throughout the water.
Conclude that diffusion is the primary process responsible for the even spreading of food coloring drops in a fish tank.
