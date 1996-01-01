Which element is most likely to form an ion with a charge of -2?
A
Oxygen
B
Nitrogen
C
Sodium
D
Aluminum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the charge on an ion corresponds to the gain or loss of electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas.
Recall that elements in the periodic table tend to form ions with charges related to their group number: nonmetals typically gain electrons to form negative ions (anions), while metals lose electrons to form positive ions (cations).
Identify the common charges for the given elements: Sodium (Na) usually forms +1 ions, Aluminum (Al) forms +3 ions, Nitrogen (N) commonly forms -3 ions, and Oxygen (O) commonly forms -2 ions.
Recognize that an ion with a charge of -2 means the element gains two electrons to complete its valence shell, which is characteristic of oxygen in the chalcogen group (Group 16).
Conclude that among the options, oxygen is the element most likely to form an ion with a charge of -2.
