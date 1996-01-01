Which of the following correctly describes how a lithium cation (Li^+) compares to a neutral lithium atom (Li)?
A
Li^+ has the same number of electrons as Li.
B
Li^+ has a larger atomic radius than Li.
C
Li^+ has fewer electrons than Li.
D
Li^+ has more protons than Li.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the composition of a neutral lithium atom (Li). A neutral lithium atom has 3 protons and 3 electrons, since the number of protons equals the number of electrons in a neutral atom.
Step 2: Analyze the lithium cation (Li^+). The superscript '+' indicates that the lithium atom has lost one electron, so Li^+ has 3 protons but only 2 electrons.
Step 3: Compare the number of electrons between Li and Li^+. Since Li^+ has lost one electron, it has fewer electrons than the neutral Li atom.
Step 4: Consider the atomic radius. Losing an electron reduces electron-electron repulsion and allows the remaining electrons to be pulled closer to the nucleus, so Li^+ has a smaller atomic radius than Li, not larger.
Step 5: Compare the number of protons. Both Li and Li^+ have the same number of protons (3), because the proton number defines the element and does not change when electrons are lost or gained.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules