Multiple Choice

Mothballs are composed primarily of the hydrocarbon naphthalene (C10H8). When 1.025 g of naphthalene burns in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature rises from 24.25°C to 32.33°C. If the heat capacity of the bomb calorimeter is 5.11 kJ/°C, what is ΔE_rxn for the combustion of naphthalene?