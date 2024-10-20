Multiple Choice

When 1.550 g of liquid hexane (C₆H₁₄) undergoes combustion in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature rises from 25.87 °C to 38.13 °C. Find ΔErxn for the reaction in kJ/mol hexane. The heat capacity of the bomb calorimeter is 11.3 kJ/°C. What is the ΔErxn?