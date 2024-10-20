Multiple Choice

In a constant-volume calorimetry experiment, the temperature of a bomb calorimeter rises from 25.00°C to 29.00°C when 3.50 g of sucrose is combusted. Given that the heat capacity of the calorimeter is 4.90 kJ/°C, what is the change in internal energy (ΔErxn) for the combustion of sucrose in kJ/mol?