Multiple Choice

Mothballs are composed primarily of the hydrocarbon naphthalene (C10H8). When 1.025 g of naphthalene is burned in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature rises from 24.25 °C to 32.33 °C. If the heat capacity of the calorimeter is 5.11 kJ/°C, what is ΔErxn for the combustion of naphthalene in kJ/mol?