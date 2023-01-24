Hello. Everyone in this video, we want to see what is the ph advertised creation when we're acting nitric acid, which is a strong acid with lithium hydroxide, which is a strong base. So at equivalence point, we know that the moles of acid, we're equal to the moles of base. So if that is the case, then everything is going to be neutral because we don't have a maybe a strong acid or a weak base or a weak acid, but a strong base. Everything is both very strong here. So we have equal moles of each. Then we can conclude that it's going to be neutral because they completely balance each other out. So it's going to be neutral at the equivalence point. And therefore we can say that the ph will equal to seven. So this right here, B is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

