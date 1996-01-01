Intensive vs. Extensive Properties

when discussing the different properties of matter. It's also important to include intensive and extensive properties. Now, intensive properties are those that are innate or inside type of properties for a given material because there are innate to an object. They are independent of the size or amount of the substance present. So it doesn't matter if I have a little bit of the substance or a lot of the substance, that property is unique to it. Now, we're gonna say intensive properties are characterized as being physical properties. So there's gonna be some things that we've seen before when we talked about physical properties of matter. So, we take a look here at these images. Again, we have our trusty color palette. So we know that an intensive property has to be color. Now, it doesn't matter if I have a small amount of gold or a large amount of gold. Gold typically has the same color. Next we know that here the density of an object determines if it's going to sink within the liquid or if it's gonna float on its surface. So density is an intensive property. So, again, going along with the idea of gold, it doesn't matter if I have an ounce of gold or a ton of gold, gold is gold. So all of them will have the same basic density. Next hardness. Now, it doesn't matter if I have a small diamond or a large diamond, diamonds are naturally strong and durable substances found in nature. Okay, so, again, their hardness isn't based on the amount that we have of the substance. We know that here this pot that has steam coming out of it. It can represent boiling point, melting point or freezing point. And then finally, here we have a thermometer. Here we say that this image represents temperature, temperature represents another kind common type of intensive property. Now we know that water from grade school told that water boils at 100 degrees Celsius. Um It doesn't matter if I have a gallon of water. If I have a cup of water, water will boil at 100 degrees Celsius, no matter the amount of it. Okay, Because temperature is an intensive property. Now that we've gone over the basic ideas of this, let's take a look at questions, were asked to either determine what is or isn't an intensive property. So click on the next video.

