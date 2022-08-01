Intensive vs. Extensive Properties Example 1

So here. If we take a look at this example question, it says Which of the following are examples of intensive properties? So for the first one, we have mass now. Mass definitely is not an intensive property. 10 g is very different from 100 g. Mass is based on the amount you have of the substance. Length. Length can also be un intensive property because think about it. Length. One mile is different from 1000 miles. So here the length of something is based on the quantity that stated. We know that melting point is one of the intensive property examples have given up above. So we know that our answer must contain three in the choice. So if you look at the options, three is not listed here. Three is listed here, but we just said that length cannot be an intensive property three is listed here, but again too, we said that to cannot be an intensive property. So that means the only answer is deep. If we look at four volume volume, camping intensive property, either because we can say here that one ounce of water is very different from one gallon of water volume is based on the quantity that stated luster. Luster would be our other intensive property. Luster has to do with the shiny nous of an object. Now, if we think of gold, we have an ounce of ounce of gold and then we have a ton of gold gold. Both of them are. So they're both gonna have the same type of shyness associated with that particular element. Shiny nous Luster is based on just innate properties within the substance. So luster here, as well as melting point would we are to intensive properties. Now that we've done this example, move on to the practice question.

Hide transcripts