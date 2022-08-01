Intensive vs. Extensive Properties Example 2

So if we take a look here at this example question, it states which of the following is classified as an extensive property? First, we have chemical energy. Remember, we have our trusty energy drink of above. That energy drink represents all forms of energy, nuclear energy, thermal energy or, in this case, chemical energy. Remember, if energy is in the name, it can count as an extensive property. So here this would be our extensive property. Let's look at the other choices here. Next, we have electrical conductivity. Now conductivity is to be able to basically channel electrical current. Now that's based on the properties that are inside or innate toe a substance. So it represents an intensive property where they have a small amount of a conductive material or large amount. It's so going to conduct electricity. It's amount doesn't control this particular property luster. We've talked about luster before us. Well, it talks about the shiny nous of a material. It's shiny. Nous doesn't depend on if we have a lot of it or a little bit of it. It also is an intensive property, and then finally, freezing point. Remember freezing point melting point boiling point We said that all of these are innate or inside properties, so they're all intensive property. Whether I have a cup of water or gallon of water, it would have the same freezing point. So, out of all my choices on Lee, Option A is the correct choice. Now that we've seen this example question, let's move on to the practice question.

Hide transcripts