Hi everyone for this problem. It reads considering the structure composition and conjugate acid based relationships identify the weaker base between the cell fight ion and sulfate ion. Okay, so we want to identify the weaker base. So to get started, the first thing we're going to want to think about when we're so solving this problem is because these are conjugate bases. They're going to come from acids. So we need to start by finding what to acids do. These conjugate bases come from and we can do that by adding a proton to the conjugate bases. Okay, so let's start there. So we have the cell fight ion and we have the sulfate ion and we're going to add a proton to both so that we can derive the acids that they both come from. Okay, so for the first one are sulfide ion plus two we're going to actually add to. So it balances out two protons two each. So our sulfide ion plus two protons gives us sulfurous acid and our sulfate ion plus two protons. This gives us sulfuric acid. Okay, so now that we know the two acids that these two conjugate bases are derived from, we can see that they come from two oxy acids of sulfur and for an oxy acid strength increases with the number of oxygen atoms. Okay, so strength increases as we increase the number of oxygen atoms. So out of the two we can see the one with the more oxygen atoms which is going to be the stronger acid is sulfuric acid, it has four oxygen's and sulfurous acid only has three. So we know that the sulfuric acid is the stronger acid. The question is asking us to identify the weaker base. So what we can do from here is the strength of the stronger the acid. The weaker this conjugate base. Okay so let's write that out. The stronger the acid, the weaker the conjugate base. And alright, CB for conjugate base, they have an inverse relationship. So we see here that out of the two sulfuric acid is the stronger acid. And we want to identify the weaker base. So that means out of the two conjugate bases that were given in the problem. So we have the we have the sulfate ion and the soul fight ion. We now know that the weaker base is going to be the sulfate ion. Okay, so are. So fate ion is our weaker base. Okay, that's the final answer to this problem. And that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful

