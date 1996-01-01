Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to rank the following by increasing number of formula ions. One mole of sodium chloride, 0.7 moles of ferric chloride and 2.0 moles of copper hydroxide. So we're going to start with our one mole of sodium chloride. It has two ions, So that equals two moles of ions. Next we have our 0.7 moles a ferret chloride And it has five ions. So that equals 3.5 moles of ions. And lastly we have 2. moles of copper hydroxide. So that has three ions. So we're going to multiply that by three ions And that equals six moles of ions. So in increasing order we have sodium chloride, then ferric chloride and lastly copper hydroxide. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

