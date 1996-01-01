Recall the metric prefixes and their corresponding factors relative to the base unit (liter in this case). For example, 'milli' means $10^{-3}$, 'centi' means $10^{-2}$, 'deci' means $10^{-1}$, and 'micro' means $10^{-6}$.
Understand that 0.01 liters can be expressed as $1 \times 10^{-2}$ liters.
Match the factor $10^{-2}$ liters to the correct metric prefix. Since 'centi' corresponds to $10^{-2}$, 0.01 liters is equivalent to 1 centiliter.
Verify that other options do not match 0.01 liters: 'milliliter' is $10^{-3}$ liters, 'deciliter' is $10^{-1}$ liters, and 'microliter' is $10^{-6}$ liters.
Conclude that the metric unit representing 0.01 liters is the centiliter.
Watch next
Master Metric Prefixes Chart with a bite sized video explanation from Jules