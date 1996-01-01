Which of the following elements is classified as a metalloid?
A
Na
B
Si
C
Fe
D
O
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of elements: Metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
Recall the position of each element in the periodic table: Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal, Iron (Fe) is a transition metal, Oxygen (O) is a nonmetal, and Silicon (Si) is located along the stair-step line that separates metals and nonmetals.
Identify the stair-step line on the periodic table, which typically includes elements like B, Si, Ge, As, Sb, Te, and Po, known as metalloids.
Recognize that Silicon (Si) exhibits properties of both metals and nonmetals, such as semiconducting behavior, which is characteristic of metalloids.
Conclude that among the given options, Silicon (Si) is classified as a metalloid.
