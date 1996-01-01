Based on its position and properties in the periodic table, how is hydrogen classified?
A
Hydrogen is classified as a noble gas.
B
Hydrogen is classified as a metalloid.
C
Hydrogen is classified as a nonmetal.
D
Hydrogen is classified as a metal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the position of hydrogen in the periodic table. Hydrogen is located in the top left corner, in group 1, above the alkali metals.
Step 2: Review the properties of hydrogen. It is a diatomic gas (H₂) under standard conditions, has high ionization energy, and forms covalent bonds, which are typical characteristics of nonmetals.
Step 3: Compare hydrogen's properties with those of metals, metalloids, and noble gases. Metals are generally good conductors and malleable, metalloids have intermediate properties, and noble gases are inert and located in group 18.
Step 4: Note that hydrogen does not exhibit metallic properties, nor does it behave like a noble gas (it is reactive), and it does not have the intermediate properties of metalloids.
Step 5: Conclude that based on its position and chemical behavior, hydrogen is best classified as a nonmetal.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules