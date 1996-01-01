Step 1: Understand the role of brake fluid in a vehicle's braking system. Brake fluid must transmit force effectively and operate under high temperature conditions without boiling.
Step 2: Consider the properties required for brake fluid. It should not absorb water to the extent that it forms a precipitate, as this would impair function. It also should not be a strong acid or highly reactive with metals, as this would cause corrosion.
Step 3: Recognize that brake fluid needs a high boiling point to prevent vaporization under the high heat generated during braking, which ensures consistent hydraulic pressure.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options against these criteria. The correct property is that brake fluid has a high boiling point to withstand engine heat.
Step 5: Conclude that the key characteristic of brake fluid is its high boiling point, which prevents vapor lock and maintains braking performance under heat stress.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules