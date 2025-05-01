At atm pressure, what is the normal boiling point of hydrogen, ?
A
K (about °C)
B
K (about °C)
C
K (about °C)
D
K (about °C)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the normal boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals 1 atm (standard atmospheric pressure).
Recognize that hydrogen (H\_2) is a diatomic molecule with very weak intermolecular forces, leading to a very low boiling point compared to water or other common substances.
Refer to standard reference data or phase diagrams for hydrogen to find the temperature at which its vapor pressure is 1 atm. This temperature corresponds to the normal boiling point.
Note that the given options include temperatures in Kelvin and Celsius; ensure you compare the boiling point in Kelvin since the problem states pressure in atm and temperature in Kelvin.
Select the temperature closest to the known normal boiling point of hydrogen at 1 atm, which is approximately 20.3 K (about -252.9 °C), reflecting hydrogen's low boiling point due to its weak intermolecular forces.
Watch next
Master Physical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules