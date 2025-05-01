Under standard atmospheric pressure (), what is the normal boiling point of chlorine ()?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the normal boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals 1 atm (standard atmospheric pressure).
Recognize that the problem asks for the temperature at which chlorine (Cl\_2) boils under 1 atm pressure.
Recall or look up the vapor pressure curve or data for chlorine to find the temperature where its vapor pressure is exactly 1 atm.
Identify from the given options which temperature corresponds to the boiling point of chlorine at 1 atm, knowing that chlorine is a gas at room temperature and has a relatively low boiling point.
Conclude that the normal boiling point is the temperature from the options where chlorine transitions from liquid to gas at 1 atm, which is the temperature where vapor pressure equals atmospheric pressure.
