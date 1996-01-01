hey everyone here we have a buffer that contained significant amounts of acetic acid and sodium acetate. And here we asked at the molecular equation showing how this buffer neutralizes the added acid of H. N. 03. And they were also asked to write a molecular equation showing how the buffer neutralized the added base K. O. H. Acetic acid. It's gonna be ch. three D. 00. H. And sodium acetate. It's going to be in a. Plus CH. Three C. O. Minus sodium acetate is a conjugate base of the weak acid acetic acid. And here we have h. n. 0. 3 which is a strong asset and assets are going to react with the base. So this h. n. 0. 3 is going to react with sodium acetate. So we're gonna have A. N. A. Ch three C. O minus Aquarius Plus h. n. 0. 3 A quiz. This is our conjugate base and this is our strong acid in the negative charge on sodium acetate is going to react with a positive charge on the hydrogen in H. N. 03. So it's gonna form Ch three C. 00. H. A quiz Plus in a you know three. Hey chris and this is our weak acid and for b here we have a strong base being added. So this is going to react with our asset. So this is going to react with acetic acid. So we're gonna have CH three C. 00. H. Aquarius plus K. O. H. Aquarius. This is our weak acid and this is a strong base and the weak acid is going to donate an H. Plus to the strong base. So we're gonna get ch. three C. O. Minus. Aquarius. In the H minus is going to form the bond with the hydrogen. So we're gonna get h. Liquid and then we have our K. Plus, which is a dress. You can include the K. Plus in there. But since it is neutral it doesn't really make a difference. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

Hide transcripts