Which metalloid is commonly used in solar cells and computer chips?
A
Boron
B
Germanium
C
Arsenic
D
Silicon
1
Understand that metalloids are elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, often used in semiconductor technology.
Recall that silicon is the most widely used metalloid in the electronics industry, especially for solar cells and computer chips, due to its excellent semiconducting properties.
Review the options given: Boron, Germanium, Arsenic, and note that while Germanium is also a semiconductor, silicon is more commonly used in commercial applications.
Recognize that Boron and Arsenic are typically used as dopants in semiconductors rather than the primary material itself.
Conclude that the metalloid commonly used in solar cells and computer chips is silicon, even though it was not listed among the options, highlighting the importance of silicon in semiconductor technology.
