Molecular Orbital Theory Concept 2

Now when combining the valence electrons between elements, there are two types of molecular orbital is involved. We have first are bonding molecular orbital, this is just regions where we have high electron density between elements that promotes bond formation. Now if we have bond formation then we have the opposite of that bond destruction or bond prevention. This has to do with our anti bonding molecular orbital here. It's designated with a star. We're going to say this is a region of low electron density. Also known as a note that prevents bond formation. What we need to realize here is that filled bonding molecular orbital are going to increase stability and filled anti bonding molecular orbital will decrease stability. So you have these two forces at work, One trying to form the bond, the other one's trying to prevent it. Now here we're going to see in terms of a molecular orbital diagram, we're gonna say electrons are de localized so they're spread out throughout the molecule and we're gonna stay here valence electrons from atomic orbital are combined into molecular orbital's. These are discussions that we talked about when first looking at molecular orbital theory. So if we're talking about hydrogen and helium, their valence electrons are found in one s orbital's. So here we would say we have our one s atomic orbital R one S atomic orbital. And here we're going to say, let's say we're looking at here um a helium. So healing would have yeah Electrons found in this atomic orbital and the other one. Those could be distributed into the molecular orbital's here, we have our what we call our bonding molecular orbital that's designated by the sigma sign or signal one. S. And remember if we see a star that means that we have an anti bonding molecular orbital. So this would be sigma star one S, which basically says we're dealing with an anti bonding molecular orbital. And remember we would distribute the electrons found within our atomic orbital's into these molecular orbital's so click under the next video and we'll see how exactly this would work in terms of hydrogen and helium.

Hide transcripts