Molecular Orbital Theory Example 2

Now when we talk about molecular orbital theory, we're talking about more than one atom, kind of combining their electrons together. So we're gonna stay here. When Adams pool their electron's the electron orbital diagrams are shown vertically? We're going to say, even though they're shown vertically, we're gonna use the same three principles to draw these vertical electron orbital diagrams. So here it says film the electron orbital diagrams for two oxygen atoms that are combining their electrons. First of all, oxygen has an atomic number of eight. Oxygen's electron configuration is one S two, two, S 2, two P 4. So we could think of this as being one oxygen atom here for this column and one oxygen atom here for this column. And all we're gonna do here is we're going to fill in their electron orbital diagrams vertically. So one s. 2 means that we have one up down, one up, 1 down to s to one up one down, one up one down and then two people orbital's are all same energies are degenerate. So we follow huns rule, we need to fill in four electrons. So up up up, come back around, down. Same here. Up, up up, come back around down. So this is an illustration of us prepping the pulling of electrons for the two oxygen atoms here. We're still seeing them as two separate electron orbital diagrams. We haven't pulled them together yet. That's what's going to happen here in this space. So click on to the next video. And let's see what happens when we start to pull together, electrons found in atomic orbital's Do they get a new description? What's going to happen?

