Use the stoichiometry of the reaction between CaCO₃ and HCl to find the moles of CaCO₃. The balanced chemical equation is: \( \text{CaCO}_3 + 2\text{HCl} \rightarrow \text{CaCl}_2 + \text{CO}_2 + \text{H}_2\text{O} \). From this, determine the moles of CaCO₃ and then calculate its concentration by dividing the moles of CaCO₃ by the volume of the solution in liters.