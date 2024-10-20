Next, determine the number of moles of KClO3 needed to provide 0.8542 moles of oxygen atoms. Since each molecule of KClO3 contains three oxygen atoms, you need to divide the moles of oxygen atoms by 3 to find the moles of KClO3. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mrow><mn>0.8542</mn></mrow><mn>3</mn></mfrac></math>.

