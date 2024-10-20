Calculate the total enthalpy of formation for the reactants: 4 moles of NH3(g) and 5 moles of O2(g). Note that the standard enthalpy of formation for O2(g) is zero because it is in its elemental form. Use the formula: ΣΔHf°(reactants) = (4 × ΔHf°[NH3(g)]) + (5 × ΔHf°[O2(g)]).