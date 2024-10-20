Multiple Choice

Calculate ΔrH for the reaction: CH4(g) + 4 Cl2(g) → CCl4(g) + 4 HCl(g) using the given ΔfH values: CH4(g) ΔfH = -74.6 kJ/mol, CCl4(g) ΔfH = -95.7 kJ/mol, and HCl(g) ΔfH = -92.3 kJ/mol.