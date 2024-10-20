Multiple Choice

Suppose that 0.95 g of water condenses on a 75.0 g block of iron that is initially at 22°C. If the heat released during condensation is used only to warm the iron block, what is the final temperature (in °C) of the iron block? (Assume a constant enthalpy of vaporization for water of 2260 J/g and specific heat capacity of iron as 0.449 J/g°C.)