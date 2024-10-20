Multiple Choice

The addition of hydroiodic acid to a silver nitrate solution precipitates silver iodide according to the reaction: AgNO3(aq) + HI(aq) → AgI(s) + HNO3(aq). When 50.0 mL of 5.00 × 10^-2 M AgNO3 is combined with 50.0 mL of 5.00 × 10^-2 M HI, what is the mass of silver iodide precipitated?