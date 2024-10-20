Multiple Choice

Suppose that 1.08 g of rubbing alcohol (C3H8O) evaporates from a 74.0 g aluminum block. If the aluminum block is initially at 25 °C, what is the final temperature of the block after the evaporation of the alcohol? Assume that the heat required for the evaporation is absorbed entirely from the aluminum block, and the heat of vaporization of rubbing alcohol is 45.4 kJ/mol. The specific heat capacity of aluminum is 0.897 J/g°C.