Recall Henry's Law, which states that the solubility of a gas in a liquid is directly proportional to the partial pressure of the gas above the liquid. The formula is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>C</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>k</mi><msub><mi>P</mi><mi>O</mi></msub></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>C</mi></math> is the concentration of the gas, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>k</mi></math> is Henry's Law constant, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>P</mi><mi>O</mi></msub></math> is the partial pressure of the gas.

View full solution