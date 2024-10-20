Multiple Choice

What volume of water, in mL, is needed to dissolve 6.3×10^1 mg of carbon monoxide gas (28.0 g/mol) when the partial pressure of carbon monoxide above the water is 3.8 atm at 25 °C? The Henry's constant for carbon monoxide gas in water at 25 °C is 9.5×10^-1 M/atm.