Which of the following best identifies a chemical element on the periodic table?
A
Its color
B
Its chemical symbol, such as H for hydrogen
C
Its atomic mass
D
Its physical state at room temperature
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical element is uniquely identified on the periodic table by its chemical symbol, which is a one- or two-letter abbreviation derived from its name, such as H for hydrogen or O for oxygen.
Recognize that the atomic mass is a property of the element but does not serve as its primary identifier because different isotopes of the same element have different atomic masses.
Note that the color of an element or its physical state at room temperature can vary and are not unique identifiers; these are physical properties rather than defining characteristics.
Recall that the periodic table organizes elements by their atomic number, but the chemical symbol is the standard shorthand used universally to represent each element.
Therefore, the best way to identify a chemical element on the periodic table is by its chemical symbol.
