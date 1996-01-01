Which of the following is the correct chemical symbol for platinum?
A
Pt
B
Pb
C
Pl
D
Pm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical symbols are one- or two-letter abbreviations derived from the element's English or Latin name, with the first letter always capitalized and the second letter lowercase if present.
Recall that platinum is a transition metal with the atomic number 78 and its chemical symbol is derived from its English name 'Platinum'.
Review the options given: Pb, Pl, Pm, and Pt, and recognize that Pb stands for lead, Pm stands for promethium, and Pl is not a valid chemical symbol.
Identify that the correct chemical symbol for platinum is 'Pt', where 'P' is capitalized and 't' is lowercase.
Conclude that 'Pt' is the correct chemical symbol for platinum based on standard chemical nomenclature.
