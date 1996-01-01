Which environmental effect is primarily caused by chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) released from spray cans into the atmosphere?
A
Smog formation
B
Increase in greenhouse gas concentrations
C
Formation of acid rain
D
Depletion of the ozone layer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical nature and common uses of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which are compounds containing chlorine, fluorine, and carbon atoms, historically used in spray cans and refrigerants.
Understand that when CFCs are released into the atmosphere, they eventually reach the stratosphere, where ultraviolet (UV) radiation causes them to break down and release chlorine atoms.
Recognize that these chlorine atoms catalyze the breakdown of ozone (O\_3) molecules in the stratosphere, leading to a reduction in the ozone layer, which protects Earth from harmful UV radiation.
Differentiate this effect from other environmental issues: smog formation is related to ground-level pollutants, greenhouse gas increases involve gases like CO\_2 and methane, and acid rain results from sulfur and nitrogen oxides.
Conclude that the primary environmental effect caused by CFCs is the depletion of the ozone layer, which has significant implications for increased UV exposure on Earth's surface.
